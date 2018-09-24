3
Abigail Johnson
Chairman and CEO, Fidelity Investments, 56
Andrew Harrer — Bloomberg via Getty Images
Assets under administration climbed 20%, to $6.8 trillion, in 2017 at the country’s largest provider of workplace retirement savings plans, with profits up more than 50%. The exodus from Fidelity’s actively managed stock funds is finally slowing, with investors pulling out $47 billion in 2017, vs. $58 billion in 2016. Even in the wake of a sexual misconduct scandal (a pair of portfolio managers were dismissed), Johnson stayed focused on beating competitors, slashing fees, and debuting new products.
|
Personal Information
|Previous Rank
|4
|Newcomer?
|-
|
Company Financials (2017, or most recently completed fiscal year)
|Revenues ($M)
|-
|Profits ($M)
|-
|Market Value as of 09/18/18 ($M)
|-