45
Yang Huiyan
Vice Chairman, Country Garden Holdings, 37
-
E-mail
-
Tweet
-
Facebook
-
Linkedin
Yang gets a lot of attention for being China’s richest woman, but she is also vice chairman—and the “Ultimate Controlling Shareholder”—of Country Garden Holdings, China’s largest property developer. Founded by her father, Yang reportedly got involved with the business at an early age and was later designated his successor-in-training. She currently owns a 57% stake in the $33.6 billion real estate firm, which is active in 261 cities and more than 1,000 townships across China. Revenues jumped 45.7% and profits more than doubled in 2017, though some stock watchers worry Country Garden will be hurt by possible government crackdown on pre-sales, a practice of collecting payment before property construction is finished. Yang also chairs Bright Scholar Education Holdings, which operates international K-12 schools in China.