19
Wu Yajun
Chairman, Longfor Properties, 53
-
The journalist-turned-real estate developer Wu co-founded Longfor with her ex-husband in 1993. Post-divorce, she alone now helms the $8 billion property giant that has built apartments and malls in 32 cities across China. The company, which has struggled in recent years due to China’s sluggish real estate market, bounced back in 2016 with 9.3% revenue growth. Through Sept. 20, Longfor’s stock was up 123% this year. Though the company anticipates some volatility in the industry in the near term, Longfor, which recently launched co-working spaces and a new brand of apartment complexes aimed at China’s white collar workers, is banking on broader urbanization and migration trends.