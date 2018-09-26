15
Wu Yajun
Chairwoman, Longfor Group, 54
Wu, a journalist-turned-real-estate-developer, founded her business with her husband nearly 25 years ago. Wu, who’s scaled China’s business hierarchy from her working-class roots, now leads Longfor alone after getting divorced in 2012. Higher property sales in 2017 led to net profit and revenue growth of 38% and 32%, respectively. Last year, Longfor expanded into seven new cities and acquired 76 plots of land for development. Longfor is looking to capitalize on the U.S.-China trade skirmish going forward, as President Donald Trump’s tariffs steer Chinese investors back to domestic developers.