39
Wei Sun Christianson
Co-CEO, Asia-Pacific; CEO, China, Morgan Stanley, 61
A seasoned investment banker with roots in Beijing, Christianson has become one of Asia’s most influential dealmakers; The Morgan Stanley executive, who is also a US trained lawyer, met with more than 300 CEOs of international and Chinese domestic companies in the past 12 months alone. Christianson, who joined the financial firm in 1998, has continued to grow the company’s franchise in China: The bank increased its ownership stake in Morgan Stanley Huaxin Securities, its China securities joint venture, from 33.3% to 49% earlier this year.