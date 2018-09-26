34
Wei Sun Christianson
Co-CEO, Asia-Pacific; CEO, China, Morgan Stanley, 62
A banking veteran, Christianson is one of the most visible women in global finance as well as one of the most outspoken ambassadors for China and its role in the global economy. Under her leadership, Morgan Stanley’s China business has continued to grow; the bank led both the M&A and equity capital markets in the country—in terms of both the number of deals and deal value—in 2017 according to Dealogic. Revenues for the bank in Asia (excluding Japan), a region that Christianson co-leads, were up 9% in the second quarter this year. Christianson, who is a member of Morgan Stanley’s management committee, worked as a lawyer in New York and a regulator in Hong Kong before joining the bank.