Wang Fengying
Executive Director and General Manager, Great Wall Motor, 46
The general manager of China’s largest SUV maker had a strong year in 2016. The automaker’s sales jumped 23% in 2016, and profits were up 24%. With China looking to reduce pollution and the gas-guzzling vehicles that produce it, Great Wall has articulated long-term plans to produce more environmentally friendly vehicles. Wang also has big ambitions overseas; the company is sorting out plans for a North America plant, and reportedly mulling an acquisition of Fiat Chrysler’s Jeep brand.