Wang Fengying
As vice chairman and general manager of China’s largest SUV maker—the $14.4 billion company sold nearly 1 million cars last year—Wang is navigating rough terrain. Sluggish consumer spending is testing all of China’s auto industry—Great Wall Motor’s sales inched up just 1% in 2017 and they’ve fallen in 2018—as has the escalating U.S.-China trade war. (GWM has said it may have to adjust its plans to enter the American market by 2021.) Meanwhile, in an effort to match the Chinese government’s ambitious targets, GWM is aggressively pushing into cleaner, greener cars. The company formed a joint venture with BMW to produce electric vehicles in June. Still, GWM’s stock has fallen 44% in the past 12 months.
|
Personal Information
|Country
|China
|Previous Rank
|9
|Newcomer?
|-
|
Company Financials
|Millions ($)
|2017 Profits
|744.8
|2017 Revenues
|14,409.2
|Market Value as of 08/30/18 ($M)
|8,178.1