Wan Ling Martello
Martello runs the fastest growing division of the world’s largest food company Nestlé. And that division, which spans Asia, Oceania and Sub-Saharan Africa—with 100,000 employees in 93 countries—has performed solidly, recording 4.7% organic growth (more than double Nestlé’s rate) in 2017. (Stats are similar for the first half of 2018). Martello joined the Swiss milk and candy giant from Walmart in 2011 to become its CFO and took on her current role in 2015. She currently oversees $22 billion in revenue and has increasingly assumed a wide range of responsibilities: This year she joined the board of Nestlé’s Blue Bottle Coffee, and she’s working to build out the company’s partnership with Starbucks. Martello also has board seats on two of the world’s most buzzed-about companies—Alibaba and Uber—and is reported to be a possible contender for the top job at consumer good rival Unilever when current CEO Paul Polman retires.
|
Personal Information
|Country
|Switzerland
|Previous Rank
|11
|Newcomer?
|-
|
Company Financials
|Millions ($)
|2017 Profits
|7,297.4
|2017 Revenues
|91,222
|Market Value as of 08/30/18 ($M)
|251,170