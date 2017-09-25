11
Wan Ling Martello
EVP and Head of Zone Asia, Oceania, and Sub-Saharan Africa, Nestle, 59
As CEO of Nestle’s sprawling AOA region, Martello oversees a $15 billion division that spans 92 countries and enlists 110,000 employees. In that role, she’s helped the world’s largest food company get back on its feet after a food safety scare in India in 2015,involving its popular Maggi noodle product,plunged the business into crisis. Since taking the job in the midst of that turmoil, Martello, a former Walmart exec who previously served as Nestle’s CFO, has refreshed 25% of senior leadership in the region. It seems to be working: Sales in the once-struggling region were up 5% in the first half of 2017. A member of Alibaba’s board for a couple years, Martello joined Uber’s troubled slate this summer.