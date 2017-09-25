Véronique Laury

Laury is in the midst of a plan make over the parent company of European home improvement stores B&Q, Screwfix, Castorama, and Brico Depot that she’s headed since 2014. But so far, the project appears to be, as one columnist put it, a botch job. A big aspect of the revamp was unifying 90% of the company’s product range, up from 4%, across its retail chains. But that process is proving challenging and disruptive since it’s prompted discounts on discontinued items and because it affects so much retail floor space. Such hiccups have prompted speculation that rather than pursuing a centralization effort, Kingfisher would be better off breaking up.