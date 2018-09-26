18
Veronique Laury
CEO, Kingfisher, 53
Courtesy of Kingfisher
In her fourth year as CEO, Laury is making some progress on her five-year plan for Kingfisher, Europe’s second-largest home improvement retailer. She wants to boost its digital might, streamline inventory, and integrate back office systems across its Screwfix, B&Q, and Castorama DIY stores. But weakness at Castorama, the French chain Laury herself used to head, has hampered progress, so much so that Laury shook up its leadership in September.
|
Personal Information
|Country
|U.K.
|Previous Rank
|23
|Newcomer?
|-
|
Company Financials
|Millions ($)
|2017 Profits
|630.3
|2017 Revenues
|15,147.0
|Market Value as of 08/30/18 ($M)
|7,629.6