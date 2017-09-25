27
Serpil Timuray
Chief Commercial and Strategy Officer, Vodafone, 48
-
E-mail
-
Tweet
-
Facebook
-
Linkedin
Previously Vodafone’s regional CEO overseeing its Africa, Middle East, Asia, and Pacific markets, Timuray became the telecom giant’s chief commercial operations and strategy officer last year. Now based in London, Timuray previously served as general manager of Danone Turkey, before joining Vodafone in 2009 as CEO of its Turkey division. Since coming on board at the British telecom, she’s made the recruitment, promotion, and wellbeing of female employees a top priority. Case in point: In 2015, Vodafone became one of the few companies to offer a fixed, 16-week maternity leave for all of its employees, no matter where they are based.