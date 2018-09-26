43
Rakefet Russak-Aminoach
President and CEO, Leumi Group, 52
-
E-mail
-
Tweet
-
Facebook
-
Linkedin
Russak-Aminoach,CEO of one of Israel’s largest bank’s since 2012, is credited with turning around Leumi’s fortunes with dramatic cost cutting measures that have slashed employee headcount and reduced the number of branch locations. As near-zero interest rates have remained in place, Russak-Aminoach also has turned to technology for growth. The centerpiece of that initiative is Pepper, a mobile-only bank launched last year that Russak-Aminoach now wants to expand into Europe and the U.S. Leumi was nationalized in the early 1980s amid the nation’s bank stock crisis, but Israel completed its privatization of the bank in September, as it sold its remaining 5.4% stake to Citigroup.