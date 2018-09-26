39
Rachel Duan
SVP, GE; President and CEO, GE Greater China, General Electric, 48
Duan has been at the helm of GE China since 2014; she’s the first woman to ever hold the role. Although the stock price of GE has plummeted 60% since the beginning of 2017, its China business is a bright spot for the embattled American conglomerate. Under Duan’s leadership, China industrial orders broke $8 billion for the first time in the company’s history in 2018. In the previous year, she has led the consolidation and realignment of GE China Technology Center strategies to better support local market needs for GE verticals in China, and she launched GE’s first Advanced Manufacturing Technology Center outside the U.S. to develop, deploy and promote advanced manufacturing technologies in China.