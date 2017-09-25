30
Rachel Duan
SVP, GE; President and CEO, GE Greater China, General Electric, 47
-
E-mail
-
Tweet
-
Facebook
-
Linkedin
In the position since 2014, Duan is the first-ever woman to head GE China, as well as the first-ever native Chinese person to hold the role. The market, which employs more than 23,000 and took in well over $9 billion in revenue in 2016, is key to the American conglomerate’s growth strategy. Last year, Duan, a 21-year GE veteran, pursued business opportunities with Chinese engineering and construction companies under China’s Belt & Road initiative, tripling GE’s revenue from the sector in China to $2.3 billion, up from $700 million in 2015.