31
R. Alexandra Keith
President, Global Hair Care and Beauty, Procter & Gamble, 50
-
E-mail
-
Tweet
-
Facebook
-
Linkedin
Procter & Gamble’s Keith manages a portfolio of iconic brands like Pantene, Herbal Essences, Old Spice, and SK-II that lead the global beauty market with 20% market share in their categories and make up around $12 billion in revenue. Keith has spent her entire 28-year career with the consumer goods behemoth, in more than a dozen roles—from brand manager to marketing director. In 2017, Keith sought to revitalize Procter & Gamble Beauty’s mergers and acquisitions strategy, spearheading the purchase of three indie brands in 2017 and 2018 — Native, Snowberry, and First Aid Beauty.