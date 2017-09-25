26
R. Alexandra Keith
President, Global Hair Care and Beauty, Procter & Gamble, 49
This summer, Keith was named head of P&G’s $11.4 billion global beauty business, which includes popular brands such as Pantene, Olay, and Old Spice. Previously Keith, who has been at the company nearly 30 years, served as P&G’s president of global skin and personal care division, driving growth in the sector even as overall sales have struggled. She reports directly to CEO David Taylor in her new position.