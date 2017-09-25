Pei-Chun Tsai
Tsai, a low-profile exec who landed on Fortune’s 40 Under 40 list this year, has been at the helm of Pou Chen since 2012. The Taiwanese company, founded by her father decades ago, has a market cap of $3.9 billion and revenues of more than $8 billion—making it the world’s largest manufacturer of athletic and casual footwear.
|
Personal Information
|Country
|Taiwan
|Previous Rank
|37
|Newcomer?
|
Company Financials
|Millions ($)
|2016 Profits
|405.2
|2016 Revenues
|8530.2
|Market Value (as of 9/7/17)
|3872.2