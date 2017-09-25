43
Olga Gonzalez
CFO, Walmart of Mexico and Central America, Walmart, 51
In July, Gonzalez became the first woman to occupy a C-suite position at one of the Walmart’s international companies. A seven-year veteran of the retailing giant—she was previously CFO of Walmart Chile and later a VP at Walmex—she now manages 760 employees and revenues of $29.6 billion for Walmex, which operates in 6 countries in Central America. Prior to joining Walmart, Gonzalez did stints in the auditing departments at American Express and General Motors.