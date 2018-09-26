46
Nayla Hayek
CEO, Harry Winston; Chairman, Swatch, Harry Winston; Swatch Group, 67
She broke the crystal ceiling in the largely male-dominated watch industry partly by being there from the start. Her father, Nicolas Hayek Sr., founded the Swatch Group, Ltd. in 1983 through the merger of two Swiss companies. The $8.3 billion dollar company is famous for its colorful Swatch watches, and is home to some of the most prestigious watch and jewelry brands, including Harry Winston, Longines, Omega, and Rado. She became Chair in 2010, and after orchestrating its purchase, CEO of Harry Winston in 2013. In the era of the Apple Watch, Swatch’s business has continued to tick along; after two years of sales declines, revenue was up 5.6% in 2017. Hayek also runs Hayek Engineering, the Zurich-based construction and public works firm.