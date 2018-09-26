23
Nancy McKinstry
Chairman and CEO, Wolters Kluwer, 59
-
After 15 years at the helm of Wolters Kluwer, an information services provider, McKinstry is now the longest-serving CEO in the Netherlands. That experience showed in 2017, when Wolters posted a 40% uptick in profit and its stock price reached an all-time. During her lengthy tenure, McKinstry has increased the number of women in senior positions at the company from 20% in 2003 to 50% in 2018, and has successfully led the company’s shift to digital. In 2017, 89% of Wolters’ revenue came from digital products, up from 43% in 2003 when McKinstry took over.