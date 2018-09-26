Melanie Kreis

50
Kreis, in her fourth year as CFO of the German postal service, is the only woman on the group’s six-person executive board that oversees half a million employees. In a fiercely competitive courier market, Deutsche Post DHL posted its highest operating revenue of all time in 2017 at $3.7 billion. As CFO, Kreis has been key in leading the investment agenda of the group and the company’s adoption of new accounting standards ahead of competition. This past year, the group streamlined its portfolio and strengthened its focus on logistics, in part, by selling Williams Tea Lag, a provider of marketing and communications supply chain services.