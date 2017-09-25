48
Melanie Kreis
CFO, Deutsche Post DHL, 46
A newcomer to this list, Kreis became CFO at the $65.8 billion German logistics giant Deutsche Post DHL Group in October 2016. It’s a good moment for DHL’s financials: The company recently achieved its seventh consecutive quarter in which the firm recorded an all-time quarterly high. Much of that success is due to e-commerce, which helped boost the firm’s top and bottom lines for the first half of the year by 5.8% and 6.2%, respectively. Curiously, the Volkswagen diesel emissions scandal has also given the company some charge; its StreetScooters, or electric delivery vans, are now in high demand. Kreis, a McKinsey alum with a graduate degree in physics from the State University of New York at Stony Brook, previously served as CFO for DHL Express.