42
Mayra Gonzalez
President and Managing Director, Nissan Mexico, 40
-
E-mail
-
Tweet
-
Facebook
-
Linkedin
Gonzalez debuts on this list as the first woman, and youngest-ever individual to lead Nissan Mexico (or any other country unit, for that matter), a $6 billion-plus business for the Japanese automaker. The young exec has long been a rising star; in her previous role a VP of Nissan Mexico’s sales, marketing and dealer network development, Gonzalez set an all-time sales record in the industry and achieved 25.7% market share for Nissan Mexico.