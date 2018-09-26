Mayra González
González made waves as the first woman and youngest-ever leader of a country within the Nissan group. And the group she runs is significant: Nissan is Mexico’s largest automaker, and it enjoyed a roughly 24% market share in the country in 2017. While this year has proven trickier—car sales have been down across the board in Mexico—she has continued the company’s long streak (100+ months) of sales leadership there. In September, she introduced the second generation of Nissan Leaf electric car to Mexico with a splash—it’s the first of the automaker’s cars that can be purchased entirely on the Nissan Mexico website or Facebook. She’s also taking her role as a diversity leader seriously. On International Women’s Day, she announced a goal to have more than 20% of leadership positions at Nissan Mexico to be held by women by the end of the year.
