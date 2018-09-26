Maria Ramos

It’s been a busy year for the long-time CEO. This past July, Barclays Africa became Absa Group, one of the final stages of a lengthy spin-off from Barclays PLC, which had been beset by regulatory issues in the region. The Portuguese-South African economist has been a steady hand in the transition, plotting a major rebranding of the $9 billion bank, executing new digital-first strategies and services— including text-based banking— and is promising an aggressively entrepreneurial approach to increase market share across Africa. Her approach is working: Despite a sluggish South African economy, new home loans increased 14% in the first half of 2018.