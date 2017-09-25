Maggie Wei Wu
Alibaba, often referred to as the “Amazon of China,” continues to expand at breakneck speed, posting revenue gains of 47.9% last year. Meanwhile, its stock has increased by around 75% in the last past 12 months. Now in her fourth year as CFO of the Chinese giant, Wu has followed through on previous assurances that the company’s bracing growth rate is sustainable. Now, she’s thinking bigger picture: While e-commerce makes up the majority of Alibaba’s revenue (the company accounts for 11% of all retail sales in China), Wu has stated it will continue to invest in “long-term growth opportunities.” Alibaba already has its fingers in a few of those, including everything from supermarket chains to logistical delivery services.
|
Personal Information
|Country
|China
|Previous Rank
|32
|Newcomer?
|
Company Financials
|Millions ($)
|2016 Profits
|6489.5
|2016 Revenues
|23517.3
|Market Value (as of 9/7/17)
|436176.8