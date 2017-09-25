18
Lucy Peng
Executive Chair, Ant Financial, 44
Peng, one of Alibaba’s 18 cofounders, held a series of high-profile positions at China’s largest online retailer—including chief people officer—before leaving to lead Ant Financial. The online payments company, originally Alipay, was spun off from Alibaba in October 2014. It’s a big job—Ant was recently valued at $74.5 billion—and it’s one that Peng stepped away from late last year when Alibaba boss Jack Ma installed a new CEO. Peng remains Executive Chair, and in that capacity she is in charge of talent cultivation, culture, and globalization opportunities.