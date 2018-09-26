Peng, one of Alibaba Group’s 18 co-founders, can’t seem to fully cut ties with the company. She held a series of high-profile positions at the Chinese online retailer before leaving in 2014 to take the helm of Ant Financial, the online finance arm of Alibaba. She stepped away from her duties at Ant in March 2018 to join Lazada, another Alibaba-owned startup, as its CEO and executive chairwoman. As Alibaba announced Peng’s appointment, it injected another $2 billion into the Southeast Asia-focused e-commerce company. In her new role, Peng will “focus on driving Lazada’s business growth as a key part of the global strategy of Alibaba Group.”