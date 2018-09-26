29
Lubna Olayan
Deputy Chairperson and CEO, Olayan Financing, 63
A pioneering woman leader in the Middle East, Olayan has helmed her family’s Saudi Arabia-based conglomerate since 2003. The multi-billion dollar group is wide-ranging, with its 40-some affiliate businesses in industries including finance, real estate, construction, health care, fast moving consumer goods and food service. Last November, OFC tabled plans to hold an Initial Public Offering of some of its assets. The Saudi executive, meanwhile, remains active on the broader global stage as a corporate board member—she’s currently serving at Schlumberger and Rolls Royce—and earlier this year, she was named an advisor to Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund.