Lubna Olayan
Deputy Chairperson and CEO, Olayan Financing, 62
The trailblazing Saudi CEO has run her family’s multibillion-dollar business—a sprawling conglomerate whose activities span from finance to manufacturing to real estate—since 2003. A mainstay on corporate boards and at Davos, Olayan, who otherwise keeps a low profile, made a rare public appearance in May at the U.S.-Saudi Forum, where she spoke of both the promise, and the inherent challenges, of her government’s Vision 2030 plan. Another sign of Olayan’s quiet, continuing influence: This year, Saudi Arabia got two new female finance CEOs—one as the head of the country’s stock exchange; the other, the first to lead a commercial bank in the country.