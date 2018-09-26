48
Linda Hasenfratz
CEO, Linamar Corp., 52
Cole Burston—Bloomberg via Getty Images
Hasenfratz began her career in 1990 as a machine operator at her father’s car parts factory, Linamar Corporation. In 2002, she succeeded him to become the CEO of the global manufacturing company. During her tenure, Hasenfratz has grown the business from an $800 million enterprise to a behemoth with $5 billion in revenue in 2017, turning Linamar into Canada’s second-biggest car parts company.
Personal Information
|Country
|Canada
|Previous Rank
|-
|Newcomer?
|Return
Company Financials
|Millions ($)
|2017 Profits
|423.5
|2017 Revenues
|5,046.8
|Market Value as of 08/30/18 ($M)
|2,950.4