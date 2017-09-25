Li Dang
Dang has been at the helm of China General Technology, the sprawling state-owned conglomerate known as Genertec, since 2005. The $22 billion firm—whose activities include equipment manufacturing, trade and engineering contracting, pharmaceuticals, construction, and real estate—had a tough 2016, with 20% and 21% declines in revenue and profit, respectively.
|
Personal Information
|Country
|China
|Previous Rank
|13
|Newcomer?
|
Company Financials
|Millions ($)
|2016 Profits
|413.6
|2016 Revenues
|22113.1
|Market Value (as of 9/7/17)
|-