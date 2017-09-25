Lee Boo-Jin

The Samsung heiress is known as a smart and savvy business operator in her own right, and it shows. Hotel Shilla, the global hospitality and duty-free affiliate she’s been building, grew revenue and profits, 11.4% and 47.2%, respectively, in 2016. Lee, who serves on the board of the Chinese conglomerate CITIC, is also likely to become more influential in the family chaebol, the vast Samsung business, now that her brother, currently in charge, is serving a five-year jail term in South Korea for bribery.