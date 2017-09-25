Jessica Uhl

29
CFO, Royal Dutch Shell, 49
Linkedin
Uhl was catapulted from a relative unknown to CFO of the $240 billion British-Dutch multinational oil and gas company in March 2017. Uhl, a U.S. citizen, has worked for Shell in various finance leadership capacities since 2004, most recently serving as executive vice president of finance for the integrated gas unit. In taking the CFO job, Uhl inherited Shell’s massive debt burden that ballooned with its $54 billion acquisition of BG Group, a British oil and gas company, in 2016. And she took on the challenge of fulfilling Shell’s plan to sell $30 billion worth of assets by 2018.