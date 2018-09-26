Jessica Uhl
Uhl took over as CFO of Shell, the $311 billion energy giant, in early 2017. She was a relative unknown at the time, having previously held various finance roles at the Dutch oil major, most recently as executive vice president of finance for the integrated gas unit. In 2018, Uhl oversaw the long-anticipated $25 billion buyback program Shell initiated in July—a move seen as a signal that the world’s second-largest oil company was rebounding from a three-year slowdown in the energy sector. She also directed the company’s $30 billion divestment program that saw it sell its shares of oilsands producer Canadian Natural Resources in May.
|
Personal Information
|Country
|The Netherlands
|Previous Rank
|29
|Newcomer?
|-
|
Company Financials
|Millions ($)
|2017 Profits
|12,977.0
|2017 Revenues
|311,870.0
|Market Value as of 08/30/18 ($M)
|278,524.3