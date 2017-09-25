25
Jean Liu
President, Didi Chuxing, 38
It’s been a blockbuster couple of years for Didi Chuxing in general, and for Liu specifically. As president of the ride-hailing service, which completed more than 20 million rides a day in 2016, she spearheaded Didi’s acquisition of Uber’s China business last year. Since then, Didi has zoomed to a $50 billion valuation following a $5.5 billion funding round in April, which it’s using to aggressively expand into Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Despite the business demands, Liu makes time to advocate for creating diverse work environments, founding the DiDi Women’s Network to support and promote female employees.