Jane Jie Sun

In November, Sun was appointed CEO at Ctrip, a China-based travel services company with a market cap of more than $27 billion. Though revenues are still relatively small at $2.9 billion, the company, which is China’s biggest online travel site, is growing fast—that sales figure was up 67% from 2015. Sun has served in various executive roles at the company since 2005, including chief operating officer and co-president. The company has several programs to benefit female employees: an 8,000 yuan “gift” for new mothers, free taxi rides to pregnant workers, and summer camps at its headquarters for staff who have preschool-aged kids.