Jane Jie Sun

In 2005, Sun joined China-based travel services company Ctrip as its chief financial officer. She then went on to serve as the company’s COO and co-president. In 2016, Sun was appointed as Ctrip’s chief executive, taking the helm of China’s leading online travel site that boasts a market cap of approximately $21.4 billion and saw its revenue reach $3.97 billion in 2017, up 37% from the prior year. Sun also has instituted several programs to benefit female employees such as free taxi rides for pregnant workers and summer camps at its headquarters for staff with young children.