Isabelle Kocher

In her second year as CEO of the world’s biggest non-state owned electricity company, Kocher continued to carry out her three-year transformation plan that calls for the sale of approximately $18 billion worth of assets to further concentrate Engie’s portfolio in contracted and regulated businesses like energy services and grids. In mid-2017, the company was ahead of schedule, having achieved nearly three-fourths of that sales goal. One big deal came in May 2017, when Engie offloaded a majority stake of its exploration and production business to Neptune Oil & Gas for $3.9 billion. Investing in renewable energy is also part of Kocher’s effort to revamp the company, and in March it announced its acquisition of Britain’s Keepmoat Regeneration, a company that renovates buildings for local authorities, for $405 million.