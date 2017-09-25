32
Isabelle Ealet
Global Co-Head of Securities, Goldman Sachs, 54
Barry Willis/Courtesy of Goldman Sachs
Ealet continues her role as one of the most senior women at Goldman Sachs and one of the highest-profile women in global finance. Her career at the investment bank reached a new pinnacle last year when she was named an executive director on the Goldman Sachs International board. Since joining Goldman as a commodities trader in 1991, Ealet has rocketed up the firm’s corporate ladder, moving from managing director in 1997 to commodities head in 2007 to her current position as co-head of the company’s global securities division five years ago.
Personal Information
|Country
U.K.
|Previous Rank
29
|Newcomer?
Company Financials
|2016 Profits
7398
|2016 Revenues
37712
|Market Value (as of 9/7/17)
86716