10
Isabel Ge Mahe
VP and Managing Director, Greater China, Apple, 44
Courtesy of Apple
In 2017, Mahe became the first-ever vice managing director of Apple’s Greater China region—China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, and Macao—and the 12,000 employees in those markets. In her first year in the role, she oversaw the region’s double-digit revenue growth as of the third quarter of 2018. Under her leadership, Apple has also rolled out products specific to the region, such as Apple Pay Transit in Beijing, Shanghai, and Dongguan.
|
Personal Information
|Country
|China
|Previous Rank
|12
|Newcomer?
|-
|
Company Financials
|Millions ($)
|2017 Profits
|17,032.0 (Segment profits)
|2017 Revenues
|44,764.0 (Segment revenues)
|Market Value as of 08/30/18 ($M)
|-