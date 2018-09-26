8
Ho Ching
Executive Director and CEO, Temasek, 65
-
E-mail
-
Tweet
-
Facebook
-
Linkedin
The longtime Executive Director and CEO of Singapore’s state investment firm Temasek oversees a juggernaut of global finance. Temasek’s portfolio, whose value stood at $197 billion at the end of 2017, recorded a Total Shareholder Return of 12% last year. The firm divested more than it invested in 2017—the first time since 2009—and continued to steer money towards cutting-edge tech companies like Verily Life Sciences (a Google spin off) and Amazon. Temasek has also taken big stakes in companies led by other women on this list including Singtel and Ctrip. Ho, an engineer by training, is also the wife of Singapore’s Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong and she tends to keeps a low profile, aside from appearances at state dinners and sporadic bursts of activity on her Facebook page.