10
Ho Ching
Executive Director and CEO, Temasek, 64
As CEO and executive director of Temasek, Singapoe’s influential state investment firm, Ho oversees a broadly diversified $197 billion portfolio that has stakes in everything from Alibaba and Ctrip (see No. 38) to Verily, Google’s life sciences arm and plant-based meat-maker Impossible Foods. Total shareholder return for the fund was 13% in 2016. Ho, an engineer who has helmed Temasek since 2002 with one brief hiatus, is also the wife of Singapore Prime Minister Lee Hsein Loong; that role gave her some unwanted attention this summer when a family spat broke out on Facebook and spilled into headlines around the world between PM Lee and his siblings.