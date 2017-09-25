This spring, Han Seong-sook replaced Kim Sang-hun as Naver’s chief executive, becoming the first women to lead South Korea’s largest Internet company. While Naver, which took in $3.5 billion last year, is best-known as a search engine and mobile app company, Han is aggressively expanding into new areas, earmarking hundreds of millions for investments in AI and automated driving technology. Earlier this month, Han found herself in hot water after Naver provided favors, including internships, for the children of top Korean legal officials.