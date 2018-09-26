36
Han Seong-Sook
CEO, Naver, 51
Han has led Korea’s top Internet portal and search company since 2017. Results under her leadership have been solid so far with revenues and profits climbing 19% and 5% respectively last year. That’s not to say the job has been easy; the executive has been tested by a scandal related to “news editing”—users gaming the system to search-optimize their opinions—that happens on Naver’s websites. Han has said the company will adopt a system more like Google’s to prevent such practices.
|
Personal Information
|Country
|South Korea
|Previous Rank
|41
|Newcomer?
|-
|
Company Financials
|Millions ($)
|2017 Profits
|683.9
|2017 Revenues
|4,139.7
|Market Value as of 08/30/18 ($M)
|22,110.3