41
Güler Sabancı
Chairman, Sabancı Holding, 63
-
Sabancı has served as head of her family’s $11.3 billion conglomerate—one of Turkey’s largest—since 2004, but the firm, which operates in 13 countries and a wide range of industries, faced a tougher year than most due to the collapse of Turkey’s currency. Her firm’s market value plummeted 63% in the 12 months ending August 30. (About 43% of Sabancı’s shares are publicly traded.) The economic conditions didn’t preclude its energy subsidiary Enerjisa Enerji—owned jointly by E.ON of Germany—from its successful IPO in February. Güler, one of Turkey’s leading philanthropists, received the Award for Responsible Capitalism in a ceremony held in the U.K. at the House of Lords in May.