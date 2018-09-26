11
Gillian Tans
CEO, Booking.com, Booking Holdings, 48
Laurent Gillieron—EPA-EFE/Rex/Shutterstock
Tans is the chief executive at Booking.com, the travel site that generates approximately $7.5 billion in annual revenue and employs 17,000 people in 198 offices in 70 countries worldwide. Under Tans, who was an early employee of Booking.com and became CEO in 2016, the site hit 5 million non-hotel listings in April, an increase of 27% in the last year. Tans told Fortune in June that the company is working to integrate machine learning into its processes. She believes AI has “enormous potential in travel.”
|
Personal Information
|Country
|The Netherlands
|Previous Rank
|37
|Newcomer?
|-
|
Company Financials
|Millions ($)
|2017 Profits
|2,340.8
|2017 Revenues
|12,681.1
|Market Value as of 08/30/18 ($M)
|92,825.9