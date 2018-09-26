30
Fama Francisco
President, Global Baby Care and Feminine Care, Procter & Gamble, 50
List newcomer Francisco was appointed head of baby and feminine care at Procter & Gamble in August 2018, making her responsible for 19% of all global sales for the consumer goods giant. Francisco, who previously served as vice president of the baby and feminine care divisions, has worked for P&G since 1989 and has recorded a series of firsts with the company. She is, for instance, the first Asian woman to both lead a global business as president and head a business sector as president. She’s also the youngest women ever to be promoted to president at P&G. In her tenure at the company, she’s relied on social media to build brands, such as the award-winning #LikeAGirl campaign she launched for Always feminine products in 2014.